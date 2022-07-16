Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth about $297,000. Stone Point Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 115,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,273,000 after purchasing an additional 6,888 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of PNC stock opened at $153.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $161.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.28. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.51 and a 52 week high of $228.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.31. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 12th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.76%.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.56, for a total value of $214,393.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,984,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Robert A. Niblock acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $167.07 per share, with a total value of $334,140.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,945.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.56, for a total transaction of $214,393.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,984,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PNC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $188.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Raymond James lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.87.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

