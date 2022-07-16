CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Hits New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $16.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. CNH Industrial traded as low as $10.61 and last traded at $10.64, with a volume of 16103 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.08.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on CNH Industrial from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on CNH Industrial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on CNH Industrial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on CNH Industrial from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group set a $18.00 price target on CNH Industrial in a research note on Monday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.91.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in CNH Industrial by 150,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CNH Industrial in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in CNH Industrial by 355.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in CNH Industrial during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in CNH Industrial during the first quarter valued at $116,000. 38.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The firm has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.72.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 28.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that CNH Industrial will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

