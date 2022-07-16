Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Sells 223 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lessened its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 666.7% during the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000.

Shares of TIP stock opened at $114.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.72. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $113.01 and a 12 month high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

