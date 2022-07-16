Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY) Short Interest Update

Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a growth of 119.4% from the June 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Cochlear Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CHEOY traded up $1.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.86. The stock had a trading volume of 4,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,321. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.59 and its 200 day moving average is $76.07. Cochlear has a 12 month low of $63.18 and a 12 month high of $94.05.

Get Cochlear alerts:

Cochlear Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Cochlear Limited provides implantable hearing solutions for adults and children worldwide. It offers cochlear implant systems, sound processor upgrades, bone conduction systems, accessories, and other products. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Cochlear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cochlear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.