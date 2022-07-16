Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY) Short Interest Update

Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a growth of 119.4% from the June 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Cochlear Stock Up 2.5 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:CHEOY traded up $1.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.86. The stock had a trading volume of 4,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,321. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.59 and its 200 day moving average is $76.07. Cochlear has a 12 month low of $63.18 and a 12 month high of $94.05.
Cochlear Company Profile
