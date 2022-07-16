Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) Price Target Lowered to C$118.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$127.00 to C$118.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

CCA has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$141.00 to C$119.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 4th. Scotiabank began coverage on Cogeco Communications in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a buy rating and a C$114.50 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. TD Securities upgraded Cogeco Communications to a buy rating and set a C$120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, CIBC cut Cogeco Communications from an outperform rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$126.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cogeco Communications currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$118.83.

Shares of Cogeco Communications stock opened at C$82.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$3.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$95.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$100.53. Cogeco Communications has a 1-year low of C$81.80 and a 1-year high of C$121.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.46, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Cogeco Communications ( TSE:CCA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported C$2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.20 by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$728.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$731.90 million. Analysts predict that Cogeco Communications will post 9.7600007 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were given a $0.705 dividend. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 26th. Cogeco Communications’s payout ratio is 30.96%.

In other Cogeco Communications news, Senior Officer Elizabeth Alves sold 325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$83.39, for a total value of C$27,101.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$40,861.10. In other Cogeco Communications news, Senior Officer Elizabeth Alves sold 325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$83.39, for a total value of C$27,101.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$40,861.10. Also, insider Cogeco Communications Inc. acquired 16,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$88.56 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,452,436.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 159,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$14,161,255.68. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 99,700 shares of company stock valued at $9,291,819 and have sold 35,552 shares valued at $3,721,200.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

