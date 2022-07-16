Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Bought by Gratus Capital LLC

Gratus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,739 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,086,842 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,048,265,000 after purchasing an additional 452,967 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,072,441 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,514,667,000 after buying an additional 1,139,513 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,157,919 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $810,340,000 after purchasing an additional 516,378 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,685,153 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $593,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,934,516 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $526,510,000 after buying an additional 1,979,276 shares during the period. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $98.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $98.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $94.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.14.

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 5,867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $453,167.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,872 shares in the company, valued at $453,553.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total value of $423,112.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,534 shares in the company, valued at $4,280,529.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 5,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $453,167.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,553.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH opened at $65.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.10. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $63.26 and a 12-month high of $93.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

