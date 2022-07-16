Coldstack (CLS) Market Cap Hits $213,557.29

Coldstack (CLS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 16th. One Coldstack coin can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000688 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Coldstack has a market capitalization of $213,557.29 and approximately $220,719.00 worth of Coldstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Coldstack has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004847 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.71 or 0.00051932 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001647 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00023179 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001894 BTC.

About Coldstack

Coldstack’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,975 coins. Coldstack’s official Twitter account is @coldstack_io.

