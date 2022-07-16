Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by AustralianSuper Pty Ltd

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd decreased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 306,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,913 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $23,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth about $649,161,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,218,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,565,745,000 after acquiring an additional 5,039,853 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 359.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,477,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,754,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720,790 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,062,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,037,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

NYSE CL opened at $78.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $65.49 billion, a PE ratio of 32.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $72.20 and a twelve month high of $85.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.88.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 296.77% and a net margin of 11.70%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 77.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CL. Atlantic Securities downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $92.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total transaction of $3,967,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,596,818.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total value of $3,967,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,596,818.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 19,683 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total value of $1,544,918.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,979.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,683 shares of company stock valued at $6,297,119. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

