Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Atwood & Palmer Inc.

Atwood & Palmer Inc. decreased its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,512 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,501 shares during the quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,068 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 44,236 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.1% during the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 7,021 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 37,904 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 40,375 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Comcast Price Performance

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CMCSA. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, July 8th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Vertical Research lowered Comcast to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.22.

Comcast stock opened at $40.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $185.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.22. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $37.56 and a 52 week high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.40 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.96%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.84%.

About Comcast

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

