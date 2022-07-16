Comparing Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) & MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV)

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON – Get Rating) and MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Kronos Bio has a beta of 1.47, indicating that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MediciNova has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.0% of Kronos Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.6% of MediciNova shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.2% of Kronos Bio shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of MediciNova shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kronos Bio N/A -43.43% -38.47% MediciNova N/A -15.70% -14.94%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kronos Bio and MediciNova’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Kronos Bio and MediciNova’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kronos Bio N/A N/A -$151.08 million ($2.92) -1.69 MediciNova $4.04 million 28.89 -$10.13 million N/A N/A

MediciNova has higher revenue and earnings than Kronos Bio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Kronos Bio and MediciNova, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kronos Bio 0 0 4 0 3.00 MediciNova 0 0 1 0 3.00

Kronos Bio presently has a consensus price target of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 385.83%. MediciNova has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 152.10%. Given Kronos Bio’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Kronos Bio is more favorable than MediciNova.

Summary

Kronos Bio beats MediciNova on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kronos Bio

Kronos Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib (ENTO), is an orally administered, selective spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for acute myeloid leukemia patients. The company planned registrational phase 3 clinical trial of ENTO in combination with induction chemotherapy in acute myeloid leukemia patients with NPM1 mutations. It is also developing KB-0742, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of cyclin dependent kinase 9 for the treatment of MYC-amplified solid tumors, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

About MediciNova

MediciNova, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction. Its product pipeline also includes MN-221 (bedoradrine), a selective beta-2-adrenergic receptor agonist for the treatment of acute exacerbations of asthma; MN-001 (tipelukast), an orally bioavailable small molecule compound to treat fibrotic diseases, including nonalcoholic steatohepatitis and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and MN-029 (denibulin), a tubulin binding agent for treating solid tumor cancers. The company has collaboration agreements with Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.; Kyorin Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd; Angiogene Pharmaceuticals Ltd.; and Meiji Seika Kaisha Ltd. MediciNova, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

