Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Price Target Cut to $35.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

CAG has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Conagra Brands currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.67.

Conagra Brands Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE:CAG opened at $33.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.61. Conagra Brands has a twelve month low of $30.06 and a twelve month high of $36.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Conagra Brands news, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 72,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $2,610,729.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,944 shares in the company, valued at $5,761,182.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 72,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $2,610,729.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 159,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,761,182.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 25,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total transaction of $938,530.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 96,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,567,522.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Conagra Brands

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 60.1% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 238.6% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 282.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

About Conagra Brands

(Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

See Also

