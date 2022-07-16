Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Price Target Cut to $35.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAGGet Rating) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

CAG has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Conagra Brands currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.67.

Conagra Brands Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE:CAG opened at $33.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.61. Conagra Brands has a twelve month low of $30.06 and a twelve month high of $36.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.11.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAGGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Conagra Brands news, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 72,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $2,610,729.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,944 shares in the company, valued at $5,761,182.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 72,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $2,610,729.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 159,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,761,182.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 25,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total transaction of $938,530.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 96,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,567,522.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Conagra Brands

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 60.1% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 238.6% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 282.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

