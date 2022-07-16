ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,751 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 563 shares during the quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 17,641 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 60.8% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 22,800 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 8,621 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,843 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,103,000 after acquiring an additional 9,908 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 425,197 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $30,593,000 after acquiring an additional 21,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on COP. Barclays raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Raymond James raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.17.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 1.6 %

In other news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total transaction of $70,895,729.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,522 shares in the company, valued at $5,396,511.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total value of $70,895,729.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,396,511.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $2,121,792.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 644,703 shares of company stock worth $77,172,426. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

COP opened at $82.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.51. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $51.41 and a one year high of $124.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.40.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.03. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 82.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 14.56 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.21%. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous dividend of $0.30. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 18.97%.

About ConocoPhillips

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.