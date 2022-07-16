Constellation Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:CSTA) Short Interest Down 63.3% in June

Constellation Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:CSTA – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decrease of 63.3% from the June 15th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Constellation Acquisition Corp I Stock Performance

CSTA stock remained flat at $9.84 during trading on Friday. 30 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,838. Constellation Acquisition Corp I has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $10.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.80.

Institutional Trading of Constellation Acquisition Corp I

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSTA. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Acquisition Corp I by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,133,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,066,000 after acquiring an additional 96,400 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Acquisition Corp I by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 69,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 20,115 shares during the last quarter. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Acquisition Corp I during the 4th quarter valued at about $939,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Acquisition Corp I by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,002,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,836,000 after acquiring an additional 58,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter valued at about $385,000. 67.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Constellation Acquisition Corp I Company Profile

Constellation Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Port Chester, New York.

