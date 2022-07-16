ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $1.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $15.00. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price points to a potential upside of 129.89% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. WBB Securities upgraded ContraFect to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on ContraFect in a report on Monday, June 6th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered ContraFect from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $1.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ContraFect has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.50.

Shares of CFRX stock opened at $0.44 on Thursday. ContraFect has a 1 year low of $0.43 and a 1 year high of $4.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.23.

ContraFect ( NASDAQ:CFRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.18). As a group, research analysts predict that ContraFect will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CFRX. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ContraFect by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 176,036 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ContraFect during the fourth quarter worth $263,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ContraFect during the first quarter worth $180,000. White Pine Capital LLC raised its position in ContraFect by 15.3% during the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 356,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 47,354 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in ContraFect by 62.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 112,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 43,564 shares during the period. 59.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead program includes Exebacase, a lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus bacteremia.

