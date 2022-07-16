Contrasting Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) & Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition (NASDAQ:JUGG)

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Rating) and Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition (NASDAQ:JUGG – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Crescent Capital BDC and Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crescent Capital BDC 78.46% 7.88% 3.97% Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition N/A -100.07% 4.60%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

54.8% of Crescent Capital BDC shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.4% of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Crescent Capital BDC shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crescent Capital BDC $93.99 million 5.24 $83.63 million $2.70 5.90 Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition N/A N/A $8.79 million N/A N/A

This table compares Crescent Capital BDC and Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Crescent Capital BDC has higher revenue and earnings than Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Crescent Capital BDC and Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crescent Capital BDC 0 1 3 0 2.75 Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Crescent Capital BDC currently has a consensus price target of $19.63, suggesting a potential upside of 23.12%. Given Crescent Capital BDC’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Crescent Capital BDC is more favorable than Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition.

Summary

Crescent Capital BDC beats Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Crescent Capital BDC

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. is a business development company. The fund focuses on originating and investing in the debt of middle market companies. It typically focuses on companies based in United States.

About Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition

JAWS Juggernaut Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on wireless communications and related technology/product/service businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

