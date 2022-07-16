CoreCap Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 860.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 229,049 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up about 2.0% of CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $28,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VYM. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 310.7% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000.
Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance
Shares of VYM stock opened at $101.95 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $98.63 and a one year high of $115.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.32 and its 200 day moving average is $109.38.
