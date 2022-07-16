CoreCap Advisors LLC Has $17.51 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 49.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,594 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,784 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.2% of CoreCap Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $17,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 5,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 6,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, McCutchen Group LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. McCutchen Group LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV opened at $387.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $392.69 and a 200 day moving average of $426.91. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $364.03 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

