Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 120 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,445,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $247,037,000 after buying an additional 478,324 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 7,332.9% during the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 443,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,175,000 after buying an additional 437,845 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 57.5% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,161,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $209,861,000 after buying an additional 424,039 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,986,000. Finally, Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 145.7% in the fourth quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 299,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,198,000 after purchasing an additional 177,574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.2 %

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $159.01 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $158.22 and a 12 month high of $193.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $169.54 and its 200-day moving average is $174.02.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.