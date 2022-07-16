Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOLW) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOLW – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 66.1% from the June 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corner Growth Acquisition

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Q Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its position in Corner Growth Acquisition by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 474,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000.

Corner Growth Acquisition Price Performance

Corner Growth Acquisition stock opened at $0.05 on Friday. Corner Growth Acquisition has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.08.

