Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) Short Interest Down 64.1% in June

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,350,000 shares, a decrease of 64.1% from the June 15th total of 9,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,450,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cornerstone Total Return Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,198 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Capital CS Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital CS Group LLC now owns 13,652 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 40,511 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund during the 1st quarter worth $47,000.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEAMERICAN:CRF traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.67. The stock had a trading volume of 292,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208,240. Cornerstone Total Return Fund has a twelve month low of $7.41 and a twelve month high of $14.20.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Announces Dividend

About Cornerstone Total Return Fund

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1734 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 24.00%.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

