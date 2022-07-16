Cosmos Market Cap Tops $2.62 Billion (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 16th. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for $9.14 or 0.00042993 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $2.62 billion and approximately $236.59 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Cosmos has traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21,231.55 or 0.99897895 BTC.
- dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004727 BTC.
- Function X (FX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001194 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001736 BTC.
- Venus (XVS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00024414 BTC.
- mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004703 BTC.
- Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Tranchess (CHESS) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001700 BTC.
- Nestree (EGG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000045 BTC.
About Cosmos
Cosmos is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2016. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos.
Buying and Selling Cosmos
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
