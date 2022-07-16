Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Acquired by Inlet Private Wealth LLC

Inlet Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,847 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Toews Corp ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth about $403,000. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 23.1% during the first quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 532 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 16.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 45,419 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,155,000 after buying an additional 6,499 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.7% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,215 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 13.5% during the first quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 421 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total value of $156,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,711,170.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total value of $156,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,711,170.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total value of $505,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,019,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,822,104. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 target price (up from $560.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $571.72.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded up $11.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $522.95. 4,265,057 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,161,276. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $472.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $515.55. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $406.51 and a 1-year high of $612.27. The firm has a market cap of $231.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.17. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.35%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

