Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Shares Purchased by First Bank & Trust

First Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) by 87.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,402 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Coupa Software in the 4th quarter valued at $156,922,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Coupa Software by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,044,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $323,118,000 after acquiring an additional 732,630 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in Coupa Software in the 4th quarter valued at $102,732,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Coupa Software by 297.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 769,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,683,000 after acquiring an additional 576,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in Coupa Software by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,963,876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $310,391,000 after acquiring an additional 565,995 shares during the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 8,076 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $445,068.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,620 shares in the company, valued at $13,536,118.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 8,076 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $445,068.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,620 shares in the company, valued at $13,536,118.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $32,955.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,808.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,095 shares of company stock worth $832,747 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Coupa Software Stock Performance

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut their price target on Coupa Software from $120.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Coupa Software from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $110.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.50.

Shares of Coupa Software stock opened at $60.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 1 year low of $50.54 and a 1 year high of $270.79.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 6th. The technology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $196.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.69 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 47.72% and a negative return on equity of 17.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.57) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Coupa Software Profile

(Get Rating)

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

