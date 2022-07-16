Cozad Asset Management Inc. Acquires 250 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $2,065,000. C2C Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $253,000. Cooper Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $386,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on REGN shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Evercore ISI set a $635.00 price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $625.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating and set a $536.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $701.43.

In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $656.97, for a total transaction of $722,667.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,905,518.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.78, for a total value of $65,078.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,435,601.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $656.97, for a total transaction of $722,667.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,905,518.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,281. Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $607.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.76 and a quick ratio of 4.09. The company has a market cap of $65.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.31. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $538.01 and a 1 year high of $747.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $618.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $638.99.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.37 by $2.12. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 48.06% and a return on equity of 50.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.09 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 40.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

