Cozad Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 62,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 12,036 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AGNC. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 236.3% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,054,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,904 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $14,739,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 117.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,624,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,429,000 after purchasing an additional 876,465 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,767,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,578,000 after purchasing an additional 665,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,459,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,034,000 after purchasing an additional 474,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $11.69 on Friday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.99 and a 52 week high of $16.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.85.

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.08. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 72.72% and a positive return on equity of 18.40%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a jul 22 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 12.4%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently -77.01%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AGNC. Piper Sandler raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.25 to $13.25 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Maxim Group cut their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.44.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

