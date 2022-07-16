Cozad Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,514 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter worth about $319,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Essential Utilities by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter worth about $6,580,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter worth about $1,014,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WTRG has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Essential Utilities from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, HSBC lowered Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.20.

Essential Utilities Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE WTRG opened at $47.52 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.97 and a 1-year high of $53.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.79, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.66.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $699.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.07 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 22.43%. Essential Utilities’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Essential Utilities Profile

(Get Rating)

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.