Cozad Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,316 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPYG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,782,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,410 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 11,694,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,971 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,331,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,475 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,329,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 3,992,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,327,000 after acquiring an additional 594,332 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

SPYG opened at $54.11 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $50.01 and a 52-week high of $73.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.86.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

