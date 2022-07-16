Cozad Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,866 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 30.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,866 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,328.5% in the first quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,585,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $488,944,000 after purchasing an additional 4,530,810 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,749,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $318,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337,448 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,272,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,423,682,000 after buying an additional 970,944 shares during the period. Iyo Bank Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,752,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 502.6% during the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 760,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,446,000 after buying an additional 634,536 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $91.79 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.71 and its 200 day moving average is $102.18. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $86.63 and a twelve month high of $116.71.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

