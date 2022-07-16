Cozad Asset Management Inc. Purchases 691 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,542 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 691 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 68.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

McDonald’s stock opened at $255.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $245.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $248.49. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $217.68 and a fifty-two week high of $271.15. The company has a market capitalization of $188.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.55.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,040,446.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on McDonald’s from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research cut their price objective on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.61.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

