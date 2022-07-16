Cozad Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,004 Shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,004 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $1,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OMFL. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,767,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727,385 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,896,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,171,000 after acquiring an additional 776,976 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,042,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,552,000 after acquiring an additional 320,875 shares during the period. American Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $12,879,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,235,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,666,000 after acquiring an additional 166,876 shares during the period.

Shares of OMFL opened at $41.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.63.

