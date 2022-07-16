Cozad Asset Management Inc. Sells 825 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Newman & Schimel LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 6,695.0% in the 1st quarter. Newman & Schimel LLC now owns 25,313,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 24,940,583 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1,115.4% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,557,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,586,000 after buying an additional 1,429,613 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,211,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,231,000 after buying an additional 810,425 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 6,233,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,365,000 after buying an additional 453,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $17,903,000.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock opened at $47.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.51. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $46.76 and a twelve month high of $51.38.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. This is an increase from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st.

