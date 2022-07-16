CPChain Market Cap Hits $1.26 Million (CPC)

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 16th. One CPChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. CPChain has a total market capitalization of $1.26 million and approximately $95,181.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CPChain has traded up 10.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CPChain alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.16 or 0.00207593 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004357 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000192 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001214 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00009000 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000016 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004811 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.03 or 0.00567706 BTC.

CPChain Coin Profile

CPChain (CPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 17th, 2018. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 coins. CPChain’s official website is www.cpchain.io. The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CPChain

According to CryptoCompare, “CPChain is a new distributed infrastructure for next generation Internet of Things (IoT). CPChain intends to build a fundamental data platform for IoT system in combination with distributed storage, encryption computation and blockchain technologies, providing the whole process solution from data acquisition, storage, sharing to application. Based on the Ethereum network, the CPC token is the utility token of the CPChain system. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CPChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CPChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CPChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CPChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CPChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.