Creditcoin (CTC) Market Cap Achieves $74.85 Million

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 16th. One Creditcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00001737 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. Creditcoin has a market capitalization of $74.85 million and $3.66 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Creditcoin alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,780.17 or 0.99952948 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00043195 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004806 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001174 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00024599 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004777 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001527 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Creditcoin Profile

CTC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 14th, 2016. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 207,254,279 coins. Creditcoin’s official website is www.creditcoin.org. The official message board for Creditcoin is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @crecfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Creditcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Creditcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.