Creditcoin Reaches Market Cap of $76.15 Million (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. During the last week, Creditcoin has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar. Creditcoin has a total market cap of $76.15 million and $4.21 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Creditcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00001733 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,166.72 or 0.99831920 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00043003 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004730 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001195 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00024263 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004714 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Creditcoin (CRYPTO:CTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 14th, 2016. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 207,254,279 coins. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @crecfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Creditcoin’s official website is www.creditcoin.org. The official message board for Creditcoin is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation.

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

