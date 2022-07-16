Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR) Receives C$5.90 Consensus PT from Analysts

Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$5.95.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CR shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$8.75 to C$7.50 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

In other Crew Energy news, Senior Officer Kurtis Fischer sold 36,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.47, for a total value of C$233,439.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 676,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,376,671.59. In other news, Director Karen Nielsen sold 18,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.54, for a total value of C$103,265.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 198,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,098,354.86. Also, Senior Officer Kurtis Fischer sold 36,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.47, for a total transaction of C$233,439.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 676,770 shares in the company, valued at C$4,376,671.59. Insiders sold 122,406 shares of company stock worth $690,275 in the last three months.

Shares of CR stock opened at C$4.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$689.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.98, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. Crew Energy has a 52 week low of C$1.52 and a 52 week high of C$6.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.43.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C($0.27). The firm had revenue of C$130.43 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Crew Energy will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. It primarily holds interests in Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch/Monias, Tower, and Attachie, areas located in the southwest, south, and west of Fort St.

