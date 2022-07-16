Critical Comparison: Pernod Ricard (OTC:PRNDY) vs. Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA)

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) and Pernod Ricard (OTC:PRNDY – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.7% of Duckhorn Portfolio shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of Duckhorn Portfolio shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Duckhorn Portfolio and Pernod Ricard, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Duckhorn Portfolio 0 1 6 0 2.86 Pernod Ricard 0 0 1 0 3.00

Risk & Volatility

Duckhorn Portfolio presently has a consensus target price of $24.71, indicating a potential upside of 31.95%. Given Duckhorn Portfolio’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Duckhorn Portfolio is more favorable than Pernod Ricard.

Duckhorn Portfolio has a beta of -0.01, meaning that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pernod Ricard has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Duckhorn Portfolio and Pernod Ricard’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Duckhorn Portfolio $336.61 million 6.41 $55.96 million $0.54 34.69 Pernod Ricard $10.53 billion N/A $1.57 billion N/A N/A

Pernod Ricard has higher revenue and earnings than Duckhorn Portfolio.

Profitability

This table compares Duckhorn Portfolio and Pernod Ricard’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Duckhorn Portfolio 17.02% 8.06% 5.47% Pernod Ricard N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Duckhorn Portfolio beats Pernod Ricard on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Duckhorn Portfolio

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers. The company was formerly known as Mallard Intermediate, Inc. and changed its name to The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. in February 2021. The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Saint Helena, California.

About Pernod Ricard

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. It offers its products under various brands. The company was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

