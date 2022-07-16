Critical Contrast: Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) versus Kyndryl (NYSE:KD)

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) and Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

64.5% of Asure Software shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.5% of Kyndryl shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.6% of Asure Software shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Kyndryl shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Asure Software and Kyndryl, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Asure Software 0 0 2 0 3.00 Kyndryl 0 1 0 0 2.00

Valuation & Earnings

Asure Software currently has a consensus price target of $12.50, suggesting a potential upside of 122.82%. Kyndryl has a consensus price target of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 135.04%. Given Kyndryl’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Kyndryl is more favorable than Asure Software.

This table compares Asure Software and Kyndryl’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Asure Software $76.06 million 1.48 $3.19 million $0.11 51.00 Kyndryl $18.66 billion 0.11 -$2.32 billion N/A N/A

Asure Software has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Kyndryl.

Profitability

This table compares Asure Software and Kyndryl’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Asure Software 2.20% -0.42% -0.16% Kyndryl N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Asure Software beats Kyndryl on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Asure Software

(Get Rating)

Asure Software, Inc. provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to build productive teams to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure (human resource) HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and return on investment gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft. It also provides HR services that offers services comprising on-demand HR resource library, phone and email support for any HR issues, and compliance and policy updates; support for strategic HR decision making; and HR outsourcing solution, as well as data integration with related third-party systems, such as 401(k), benefits, and insurance provider systems. Asure Software, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Kyndryl

(Get Rating)

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services. It serves financial, telecommunications, retail, automobile, and transportation industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

