Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Price Target Lowered to $59.00 at UBS Group

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by UBS Group from $73.00 to $59.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the textile maker’s stock.

CROX has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Crocs from $153.00 to $128.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Crocs from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $52.42 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Crocs from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Crocs in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Crocs from $200.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crocs currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $120.78.

Crocs Trading Up 2.4 %

CROX stock opened at $54.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. Crocs has a twelve month low of $46.08 and a twelve month high of $183.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crocs

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $660.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.81 million. Crocs had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 206.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Crocs will post 10.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Smach purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.99 per share, with a total value of $249,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,900. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Thomas J. Smach purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.99 per share, with a total value of $249,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,900. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anne Mehlman purchased 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.91 per share, with a total value of $142,766.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 121,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,652,511.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 17,600 shares of company stock valued at $947,066. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crocs

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CROX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crocs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,548,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Crocs by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 712,131 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $91,310,000 after purchasing an additional 271,397 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Crocs by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,646,713 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $507,811,000 after purchasing an additional 247,828 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Crocs by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,836,304 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $445,893,000 after purchasing an additional 226,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Crocs by 115.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 289,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,056,000 after purchasing an additional 154,900 shares during the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Crocs

(Get Rating)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

