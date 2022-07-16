Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) PT Lowered to $166.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $189.00 to $166.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CCI. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Crown Castle International from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Crown Castle International from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $191.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Crown Castle International from $219.00 to $205.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Crown Castle International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $197.47.

Crown Castle International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $173.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $174.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.82. The company has a market cap of $75.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.61 and a beta of 0.57. Crown Castle International has a 12 month low of $153.70 and a 12 month high of $209.87.

Crown Castle International Dividend Announcement

Crown Castle International ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 22.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Crown Castle International will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is 175.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Crown Castle International news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total value of $185,440.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,606.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Crown Castle International news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.79, for a total value of $2,120,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,258,920.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total value of $185,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,606.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,261,230. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crown Castle International

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 139.6% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 277.8% during the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

About Crown Castle International

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

See Also

