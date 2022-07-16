Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Price Target Raised to $42.00

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the consumer goods maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Cryoport from $90.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Cryoport from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Cryoport from $95.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $92.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Cryoport presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $61.33.

Cryoport Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CYRX opened at $31.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.87. The company has a current ratio of 14.98, a quick ratio of 14.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Cryoport has a 12 month low of $19.82 and a 12 month high of $86.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cryoport

Cryoport ( NASDAQ:CYRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.11). Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 13.79% and a negative net margin of 128.78%. The company had revenue of $52.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Cryoport’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cryoport will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYRX. abrdn plc purchased a new stake in shares of Cryoport during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,949,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 119.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 948,578 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $33,115,000 after buying an additional 516,197 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 17.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,228,313 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $112,700,000 after buying an additional 485,972 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 1,965.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 466,700 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $16,292,000 after buying an additional 444,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 29.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,661,069 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $57,632,000 after buying an additional 374,045 shares during the last quarter.

Cryoport Company Profile

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities is maintained throughout the shipping cycle.

