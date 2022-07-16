CryptoBlades Price Down 13.5% Over Last Week (SKILL)

CryptoBlades (SKILL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 16th. CryptoBlades has a total market cap of $1.43 million and $1.32 million worth of CryptoBlades was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CryptoBlades has traded 13.5% lower against the dollar. One CryptoBlades coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.63 or 0.00007674 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004697 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.07 or 0.00047315 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001653 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00022322 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001866 BTC.
About CryptoBlades
CryptoBlades’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 877,775 coins. CryptoBlades’ official Twitter account is @bladescrypto.
