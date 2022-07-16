CryptoTycoon (CTT) Market Capitalization Hits $388,034.53

CryptoTycoon (CTT) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 16th. In the last week, CryptoTycoon has traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar. One CryptoTycoon coin can now be purchased for $1.98 or 0.00009535 BTC on exchanges. CryptoTycoon has a total market capitalization of $388,034.53 and $12,033.00 worth of CryptoTycoon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CryptoTycoon alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004812 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,768.75 or 0.99968072 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00009192 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004813 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003383 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

CryptoTycoon Coin Profile

CryptoTycoon (CRYPTO:CTT) is a coin. CryptoTycoon’s total supply is 885,201 coins and its circulating supply is 195,894 coins. CryptoTycoon’s official Twitter account is @Castweet_Global.

Buying and Selling CryptoTycoon

According to CryptoCompare, “Castweet goal is to create a platform that viewers prefer over other live-streaming competitors as their participation is both compensated and motivated. With this viewer-centric approach, viewers are motivated to not only view, but also engage, share, and shape the development of the platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoTycoon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoTycoon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoTycoon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoTycoon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoTycoon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.