Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) Short Interest Update

Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 411,500 shares, a growth of 147.0% from the June 15th total of 166,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 293,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cumulus Media from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Barrington Research started coverage on shares of Cumulus Media in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Richard Denning sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total transaction of $34,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,072,834.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider David Edward Milner sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.62, for a total value of $40,860.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,104,064.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Denning sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total transaction of $34,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,072,834.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cumulus Media

Cumulus Media Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Cumulus Media by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 373,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cumulus Media by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 33,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 3,820 shares during the period. Zazove Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cumulus Media in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,959,000. CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cumulus Media in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Cumulus Media by 6.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 52,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 3,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CMLS opened at $6.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. Cumulus Media has a 12-month low of $6.46 and a 12-month high of $15.67. The company has a market capitalization of $137.35 million, a PE ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.13 and its 200-day moving average is $10.87.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.34. Cumulus Media had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $232.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.20 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cumulus Media will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cumulus Media Company Profile

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates 406 stations in 86 markets, as well as approximately 9,500 affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.

