CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) Short Interest Up 79.8% in June

CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 174,800 shares, a growth of 79.8% from the June 15th total of 97,200 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on CYBE. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on CyberOptics from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com downgraded CyberOptics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CyberOptics

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in CyberOptics by 119.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,579 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC bought a new stake in shares of CyberOptics in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CyberOptics by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 6,714 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CyberOptics by 1,280.0% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in CyberOptics during the fourth quarter worth about $378,000. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CyberOptics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CYBE traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.75. The stock had a trading volume of 59,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,807. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.32. The firm has a market cap of $257.15 million, a P/E ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.59. CyberOptics has a fifty-two week low of $30.98 and a fifty-two week high of $49.95.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. CyberOptics had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 15.01%. The business had revenue of $24.25 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share.

About CyberOptics

CyberOptics Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets high precision sensing technology solutions and system products for inspection and metrology worldwide. It offers products based on multi-reflection suppression (MRS) technology, including multi-function systems for inspection and metrology; MX3000 memory module inspection system; 3D NanoResolution MRS sensor and WX3000 inspection and metrology system for semiconductor wafer and advanced packaging inspection and metrology; high precision 3D and 2D sensors; 3D MRS sensors; SMT electronic assembly alignment sensors; and inspection and metrology systems.

