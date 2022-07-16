CyberVein Price Hits $0.0017 on Exchanges (CVT)

CyberVein (CVT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 16th. One CyberVein coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. CyberVein has a market cap of $1.78 million and approximately $104,550.00 worth of CyberVein was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CyberVein has traded down 9.6% against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Sentinel (DVPN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- U Network (UUU) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- AdHive (ADH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Daneel (DAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.
CyberVein Profile
CyberVein (CRYPTO:CVT) is a coin. It launched on March 4th, 2018. CyberVein’s total supply is 2,147,483,648 coins and its circulating supply is 1,060,404,496 coins. The official website for CyberVein is www.cybervein.org. The Reddit community for CyberVein is https://reddit.com/r/CyberVeinOfficial. CyberVein’s official Twitter account is @cyberveingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling CyberVein
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberVein directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberVein should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CyberVein using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for CyberVein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CyberVein and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.