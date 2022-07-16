Cyclub (CYCLUB) Price Tops $0.0064 on Major Exchanges

Cyclub (CYCLUB) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. One Cyclub coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0064 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cyclub has traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar. Cyclub has a market cap of $8.43 million and approximately $1.56 million worth of Cyclub was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004701 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.34 or 0.00048609 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001656 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00021881 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001787 BTC.
About Cyclub
Cyclub’s total supply is 3,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,314,294,423 coins. Cyclub’s official Twitter account is @MciPlatform.
Cyclub Coin Trading
