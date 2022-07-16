CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, a drop of 67.7% from the June 15th total of 3,650,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,670,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on CTMX shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics from $9.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Wedbush lowered shares of CytomX Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of CytomX Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Mizuho lowered shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of CytomX Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CytomX Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.89.

Get CytomX Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CytomX Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

CytomX Therapeutics Stock Performance

CytomX Therapeutics stock opened at $1.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.80. CytomX Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.19 and a 12-month high of $7.53.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 91.89% and a negative net margin of 129.97%. The firm had revenue of $17.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CytomX Therapeutics will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CytomX Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CytomX Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytomX Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.