Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) Short Interest Update

Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 864,300 shares, a decrease of 55.0% from the June 15th total of 1,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 312,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cytosorbents

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTSO. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its stake in Cytosorbents by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 2,127,952 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,788,000 after acquiring an additional 181,578 shares in the last quarter. Avenir Corp lifted its stake in Cytosorbents by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 1,787,275 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,489,000 after acquiring an additional 391,890 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Cytosorbents by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,215,928 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,879,000 after acquiring an additional 110,321 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Cytosorbents by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 827,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 42,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CM Management LLC lifted its stake in Cytosorbents by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. 40.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cytosorbents alerts:

Cytosorbents Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ CTSO opened at $2.23 on Friday. Cytosorbents has a 12 month low of $1.69 and a 12 month high of $9.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cytosorbents ( NASDAQ:CTSO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). Cytosorbents had a negative net margin of 71.16% and a negative return on equity of 44.65%. The company had revenue of $8.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cytosorbents will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley cut their price objective on Cytosorbents from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cytosorbents in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.67.

About Cytosorbents

(Get Rating)

Cytosorbents Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine filter for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention and treatment of perioperative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery, and maintaining or enhancing the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cytosorbents Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytosorbents and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.