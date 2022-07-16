DAD Price Tops $0.0478 on Major Exchanges (DAD)

DAD (DAD) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 16th. One DAD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0478 or 0.00000223 BTC on exchanges. DAD has a market cap of $23.09 million and approximately $8.18 million worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DAD has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004659 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,446.04 or 0.99969751 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00008878 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004662 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00003444 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

DAD (CRYPTO:DAD) is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 482,916,564 coins. DAD’s official website is dad.one. DAD’s official message board is medium.com/@dad_chain. DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DAD as a new generation of decentralized advertising public chain, has made advertising data more open and transparent so that advertisers are able to know where their money is spent without infringing on users' privacy. Moreover, micro-amount and high-frequency settlement is now an option in the advertising industry thanks to the Lightning Network, and combined with incentives of the token economy, empowering all parties to maintain a healthy advertising ecology. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

