Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 8,506 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,506 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $17,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 280.6% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TXN shares. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

Texas Instruments Trading Up 1.7 %

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $1,005,037.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,640,773.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total transaction of $2,083,450.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,252,649.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $1,005,037.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,640,773.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $160.54 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $144.46 and a 1 year high of $202.26. The firm has a market cap of $148.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $161.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 4.73.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.18. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.89% and a net margin of 43.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.63%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

